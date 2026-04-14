Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress slams Modi govt for not sharing Constitution amendment bills

Congress slams Modi govt for not sharing Constitution amendment bills

Modi government has rejected the Opposition's perfectly reasonable and legitimate requests to convene an all-Party meeting after elections are completed, fifteen days from today, Jairam Ramesh said

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Till this morning, the Modi government has NOT shared with MPs the Constitution Amendment Bill(s) they are supposed to be debating and voting upon: Ramesh | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Tuesday lashed out at the government for not having shared with MPs the Constitution amendment bill or bills that would be brought in the special sitting of Parliament this week, saying this makes a "complete mockery of democracy" and reveals the "bulldozer mentality" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the "special session" of Parliament will begin on April 16, when the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be at its peak.

The Modi government has rejected the Opposition's perfectly reasonable and legitimate requests to convene an all-Party meeting after the elections are completed, fifteen days from today, he said in X.

 

"Till this morning, the Modi government has NOT shared with MPs the Constitution Amendment Bill(s) they are supposed to be debating and voting upon," Ramesh said.

"This makes a complete mockery of democracy and reveals the bulldozer mentality of the PM - who once claimed he was non-biological and now says he is a non-grihasthi," he said.

Also Read

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Democracy will be stronger, vibrant if women quota implemented in 2029: PM

PM Modi, BR Ambedkar

PM Modi, VP pay floral tributes to BR Ambedkar on 135th birth anniversary

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to visit Uttarakhand, UP today to inaugurate Delhi-Dehradun Corridor

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Women's Reservation Act will fulfil future resolutions, says PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

Women's Reservation Act to realise visions of past, goals of future: PM

His remarks come a day after Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi asserted that the real issue with the government's move to bring bills in a special sitting of Parliament is delimitation, not women's reservation.

She claimed that the reported delimitation proposal is "extremely dangerous" and an "assault" on the Constitution.

Gandhi stressed that any delimitation involving an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be politically, and not just arithmetically, equitable.

In an article published in The Hindu, she also alleged that Modi's real intention is to further "delay and derail" the caste census.

The prime minister is making appeals to opposition parties to support bills that the government wants to "bulldoze" through Parliament in a "special session" when the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be at its peak, she said in the article.

"There can be only one reason for the extraordinary hurry, which is to derive political advantage and place the Opposition on the defensive," she alleged.

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029.

While elections in Puducherry, Assam and Kerala were held on April 9, polls in West Bengal would be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

In Tamil Nadu, polls will be held in a single phase on April 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

BJP to elect its first CM in Bihar on Tuesday as Nitish Kumar set to quit

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Govt rushing delimitation, women's quota for political gain: Sonia Gandhi

People queue up outside the Land Management Training Centre in Baharampur to appeal against the deletion of names from the electoral rolls | Photo: Ishita Ayan Dutt

In Bengal's Murshidabad, roll deletions trigger 'decitizenisation' fearspremium

The father-son duo of S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss (right photo) split ahead of the 2026 polls, leading to a horizontal division in the PMK cadre | Photos: X/ S Ramadoss & Anbumani Ramadoss

The Vanniyars and the vote: A key factor in 70-75 Tamil Nadu seatspremium

TVK chief Vijay is contesting from two constituencies in the Assembly election: Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli (East) in central Tamil Nadu | Photo: TVK

Will Vijay's TVK disrupt Tamil Nadu's Assembly election arithmetic?premium

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress Jairam Ramesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Q4 Results TodayStock Market HolidaysApple IOS 26.5 Dev Beta 2Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11IMD Weather UpdateSakib Hussain IPL DebutStrait of Hormuz BlockadeNoida Protest NewsPersonal Finance