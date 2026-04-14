PM Modi pays tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary
Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid his tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said his life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society.
Modi said that Ambedkar's personality and contributions will continue to remain a source of inspiration for nation-building.
"Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society," the prime minister said in a post on X.
Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He died on December 6, 1956. He is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 9:07 AM IST