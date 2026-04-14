PM Modi pays tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid his tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said his life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society.

Modi said that Ambedkar's personality and contributions will continue to remain a source of inspiration for nation-building.

"Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His efforts towards nation-building are deeply motivating. His life and work continue to inspire generations to build a just and progressive society," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He died on December 6, 1956. He is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution.