Congress to take out 'Pratigya' rallies in all 7 LS constituencies of Delhi

Lovely also said a "Jawab Do, Hisab Do" campaign will also be conducted by the party, where Congress workers will seek accountability from all the seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs

Congress, Congress manifesto

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
In the first phase of the 2024 general election campaign, the Congress will organise "Pratigya" rallies in all the seven Lok Sabha segments of Delhi and the first such rally will be taken out at Bawana in the North-West parliamentary constituency on October 15.
Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said the rally at Bawana will be taken out at 3 pm on Sunday and the AICC's Delhi in-charge, Deepak Bawaria, will address it.
Lovely said before the rally, Congress workers will cover 15 km in their vehicles mounted with party flags to reach the venue.
"To expose the failures of the BJP government (at the Centre), the Delhi Congress will mount a do-or-die battle against the saffron party. In the first phase of the election campaign, the Congress will organise Pratigya rallies in all the seven parliamentary constituencies and the first such rally will be taken out at Bawana," he said.
Lovely also said a "Jawab Do, Hisab Do" campaign will also be conducted by the party, where Congress workers will seek accountability from all the seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and elected representatives in the national capital regarding the work they have done for the welfare of people and development of their constituencies.
"The BJP government has failed on all fronts. Due to a clash between the BJP and the AAP government, not only Delhi's governance has suffered, but the city's all-round development has also been stalled. The seven BJP MPs have neither done any work for the people nor have they had any direct interaction with them.
"The BJP, which claims transparency in its dealings, has not shown such transparency in the utilisation of the MP funds for the development of the constituencies, which has alienated the common people from the elected representatives," the Congress leader alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Lok Sabha Politics

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon