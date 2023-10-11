Maharashtra govt to set up ST Commission, review tribal population status

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced that a Scheduled Tribes Commission will be set up on the lines of the National Commission for STs.

He also hinted at increasing the number of villages having a sizeable population of tribal communities which were earlier not part of any government schemes.

Chairing a meeting of officials and concerned ministers, the chief minister ordered a review of the current status of tribal population in various parts of the state, a statement said.

Following the review, new areas, including villages, will be notified as "aspirational" districts which could lead to an increase in the number of villages with a sizeable population of tribals than the existing ones.

At the meeting, Shinde approved the proposal to set up a dedicated commission for scheduled tribes which would be a statutory body, said an official.

Shinde's deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were also present along with the ministers concerned and officials from the Tribal Development Department, according to the statement.

The chief minister directed officials not to divert funds meant for tribal development till December irrespective of their non-utilisation. He also asked officials to release the funds to the departments concerned before December.

"The construction quality of infrastructure being developed for tribal communities should be good. It includes construction of schools, roads and hostels for students," the statement said.

In Maharashtra, 13 districts were notified as areas with tribal populations. Out of them, 23 tehsils or blocks have a dominating population of tribal communities while another 36 have a sizeable population.

"A review of the current status of tribal population in various parts of the state will be initiated and new areas including villages will be notified as 'aspirational' districts.

This could lead to increasing the number of villages having a sizeable population of tribals than the existing ones," the statement said.

An official later said such a review has not taken place in the last 38 years and demands were made for the same.

The new directives of CM Shinde could help the administration to have a real picture of the tribal community and its status in the state, he said.

Shinde heads a coalition government comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction.

The next assembly polls in Maharashtra are due next October.