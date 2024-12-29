Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 03:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes at Ambedkar Memorial in MP's Mhow

Rajnath Singh pays floral tributes at Ambedkar Memorial in MP's Mhow

Earlier, General Dwivedi received Singh upon his arrival for a two-day visit to MP at a helipad situated at the Army War College (AWC) in Mhow cantonment on Sunday afternoon

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh addressed the officers and jawans in the Mhow cantonment. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mhow (MP)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday paid floral tributes at the memorial Dr B R Ambedkar at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The memorial of Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, has been built at his birthplace in the Kali Paltan area of Mhow cantonment, located about 25 km from the Indore district headquarters.

"Defence Minister Singh accompanied by General Dwivedi paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar and later took darshan of his asthikalash (ashes) kept at the central hall of the memorial," Ambedkar Memorial Society secretary Rajesh Wankhede told PTI.

 

"Singh then went the first floor of the memorial building and saw the life of Dr Ambedkar depicted through various portraits and paintings put up there," Wankhede said.

Earlier, General Dwivedi received Singh upon his arrival for a two-day visit to MP at a helipad situated at the Army War College (AWC) in Mhow cantonment on Sunday afternoon.

Thereafter, Singh addressed the officers and jawans in the Mhow cantonment.

More From This Section

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek, Banerjee

TMC's Banerjee slams sports, film celebs over 'silence' on MMS' demise

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Sad to see Cong doing politics over Manmohan Singh's cremation: Himanta

Manmohan Singh

Sad that govt stooped to this level: Manickam Tagore over cremation of MMS

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Cong politicising Manmohan's final journey height of hypocrisy: Vaishnaw

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

BJP murders democracy, is a threat to Constitution, alleges Akhilesh

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence minister B R Ambedkar Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon