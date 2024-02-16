Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek vote of confidence in Assembly on Friday

"I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move

Arvind Kejriwal, Chacha, Madhya pradesh election

The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek vote of confidence in the Assembly on Friday.
The announcement came days after he alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government.
"I will bring the vote of confidence in Delhi Assembly today," Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi. However, he did not specify the reason behind the move.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Delhi Assembly Politics no confidence motion

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

