Delhi court to decide on Engineer Rashid's plea to attend Parliament

Delhi court to decide on Engineer Rashid's plea to attend Parliament

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, defeated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Rashid surrendered in Tihar Jail on October 27. | Image credit: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for March 7 its decision on the plea of jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid seeking custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament session.

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments on the plea.

On March 3, the court had asked the NIA to respond to Rashid's plea.

The application, filed by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi for Rashid on February 27, sought the relief on the grounds that Rashid was a parliamentarian and needed to attend the upcoming session to fulfil his public duty.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, defeated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

 

Rashid's regular bail application is currently pending before the court.

The second part of Parliament's budget session would begin on March 10 and end on April 4.

The judge on September 10 granted interim bail to Rashid to enable him to campaign for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rashid surrendered in Tihar Jail on October 27.

He has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case.

The Delhi High Court on February 24 directed the sessions judge to expeditiously decide the bail plea of Rashid in the case.

The high court passed the directions in view of a December 24, 2024 order, by which the sessions court requested the district judge to transfer the case to a court designated to try lawmakers.

Rashid's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against several persons, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Delhi court Jammu and Kashmir politics Parliament

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

