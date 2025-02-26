Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Court directs ED to supply papers in excise policy case against Kejriwal

Court directs ED to supply papers in excise policy case against Kejriwal

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order on February 25 on applications moved by multiple accused persons

gavel law cases

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court has directed the ED to hand over certain documents to the accused persons in a money laundering case against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in relation to alleged excise scam.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order on February 25 on applications moved by multiple accused persons, claiming that they had not received some documents relating to the chargesheet filed in the case.

The court, which is currently conducting scrutiny of documents, posted the matter -- also involving AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh as accused -- on March 3.

"Put up for further proceeding on the next date of hearing, i.e., March 3," the judge said.

 

The money laundering case stems from a CBI case lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 when allegations of corruption surfaced.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flight, plane, Airplane

LIVE news updates: Navi Mumbai airport likely to open on April 17

Supreme Court, SC

SC stays order asking govt to procure drugs for patient with rare disorder

Of the DDA housing units, 769 were categorised as HIG and MIG apartments, while the majority were designated for EWS and LIG sections.

One month left to deadline, DDA manages to sell only 26.5% housing units

Rescue teams at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana govt has called in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest way forward for the rescue of eight persons

Telangana tunnel collapse: Sniffer dogs to help search, says collector

Women, Indian Women

SHG Plus model helping Bihar's rural women build homes, educate children

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi court Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon