Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Land-for-jobs scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, his family members

Land-for-jobs scam: Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, his family members

The judge issued fresh summonses to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo's younger son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

New Delhi: Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav leaves for the Rouse Avenue Court to appear in connection with the job for land money laundering case, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned former Union rail minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the land-for-jobs "scam".

Special Judge Vishal Gogne also summoned Prasad's son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughter Hema Yadav.

The judge issued fresh summonses to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo's younger son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The accused have been directed to appear before the court on March 11.

The case is related to Group D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Indian Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as Union rail minister between 2004 and 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

 

A case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Prasad and others, including his wife, two daughters, unidentified public officials and private persons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

LIVE: In major policy shift, US sides with Russia in Ukraine vote at UN; calls for de-escalation

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Mumbai's hottest February? IMD sounds alarm over scorching heatwave

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain,Shahnawaz,Shahnawaz Hussain,election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting

Woman faces perjury probe over false rape claims against Shah Nawaz Hussain

msrtc

Bus services suspended between Karnataka, Maharashtra after attack on crew

Crime

Mass murder in Kerala: Man kills 5, including family, over mystery feud

Topics : Lalu Prasad Yadav Delhi court Tej Pratap Yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon