Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / BSP names Randhir Beniwal national coordinator after Anand Kumar declines

BSP names Randhir Beniwal national coordinator after Anand Kumar declines

Kumar expressed his wish to hold only one post in the interest of the party and his request was accepted

Mayawati

BSP supremo last week removed Anand Kumar's son Akash Anand from the party. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bahujan Samaj Party Wednesday appointed Randhir Beniwal as its national coordinator after Mayawati's brother and the party's national vice-president Anand Kumar expressed a desire to hold one post at a time.

Kumar was recently given the additional responsibility of national coordinator. Mayawati had even announced the decision in a recent post on X.

However, Kumar expressed his wish to hold only one post in the interest of the party and his request was accepted.

"Keeping in mind the interests of the party and the movement, Anand Kumar, who has been selflessly serving the BSP for a long time, expressed his wish to work in only one post. His decision is welcome," Mayawati wrote on X.

 

With Kumar not accepting the responsibility, Randhir Beniwal has been appointed to the post, she said.

Also Read

Mayawati, Akash Anand, Ishan Anand

After removing nephew Akash from key posts, Mayawati expels him from party

Mayawati

Mayawati removes nephew from key posts, says no successor till she's alive

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP spent Rs 2,212 cr in FY24, double of all national parties combined: ADR

Udit Raj, Udit

Congress' Udit Raj alleges death threats from BSP workers, files complaint

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Raebareli: Posters seek apology from Rahul Gandhi after remarks on Mayawati

"Now, Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and Randhir Beniwal will jointly serve as BSP's national coordinators, working directly under my guidance to handle responsibilities in various states," Mayawati said on X.

She said the party has expressed confidence that the newly appointed leaders would work with "full honesty and dedication".

The BSP supremo last week removed Anand Kumar's son Akash Anand from the party and said there will be no successor to her in the party till she is alive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parvesh Verma

1,300 tonnes of garbage removed from Yamuna in past 10 days: Parvesh Verma

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Will put across porters' demands to govt, fight for their rights: Rahul

MK Stalin, Stalin

BJP-led Centre pays lip service to Tamil for votes, alleges CM Stalin

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu reassures Telangana on Godavari water plan; slams Oppn

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Akhilesh hits back at UP CM Yogi for targeting SP over Ansal Group issue

Topics : Mayawati BSP Bahujan Samaj Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVETrump Congress address LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon