Home / India News / Delhi court allows case withdrawal against Shehla Rashid for tweets on Army

Delhi court allows case withdrawal against Shehla Rashid for tweets on Army

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh passed the order on February 27 on an application moved by the prosecution, which claimed that Delhi LG has withdrawn his sanction to prosecute Shora

Shehla Rashid

Shora's tweets dated August 18, 2019 had allegedly accused the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here has allowed Delhi Police to withdraw a case against former JNUSU vice president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Army, police sources said.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh passed the order on February 27 on an application moved by the prosecution, which claimed that Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has withdrawn his sanction to prosecute Shora.

According to the application, the LG order came on the recommendation of a Screening Committee.

"Lt. Governor, Delhi, has approved the recommendation of the Screening Committee...," the application said.

The LG granted the approval on December 23, 2024.

 

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) leader was accused of promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony through her tweets, they said.

Shora's tweets dated August 18, 2019 had allegedly accused the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir.

The allegations were rejected by the Army as baseless.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi court Delhi Police Shehla Rashid

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

