Business Standard
Fake audio clip of CM Biren released to derail peace process: Manipur govt

The police began an investigation to find out the source of the purported clip

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

The Manipur government has said that an audio clip, falsely claiming to be the voice of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, was released on social media in an attempt to derail peace initiatives in the ethnic violence-affected state.
The police began an investigation to find out the source of the purported clip in which some offensive comments against a community were heard.
"It has come to notice of the government that an audio recording, falsely claiming to be that of the Chief Minister, Manipur, is being circulated on social media platforms.
"This doctored audio is a malicious attempt by certain sections to incite communal violence or derail the process of peace that has been initiated at multiple levels," the state government said in a statement.
More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.
"The Manipur Police are actively investigating the matter and are committed to uncovering the origins of this defamatory campaign," the statement said adding that legal actions will be taken up against those involved in this "conspiracy.
Restoration of peace is of utmost importance at this juncture for the state government, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

