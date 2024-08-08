Fake audio clip of CM Biren released to derail peace process: Manipur govt

The Manipur government has said that an audio clip, falsely claiming to be the voice of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, was released on social media in an attempt to derail peace initiatives in the ethnic violence-affected state.

The police began an investigation to find out the source of the purported clip in which some offensive comments against a community were heard.

"It has come to notice of the government that an audio recording, falsely claiming to be that of the Chief Minister, Manipur, is being circulated on social media platforms.

"This doctored audio is a malicious attempt by certain sections to incite communal violence or derail the process of peace that has been initiated at multiple levels," the state government said in a statement.