close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi L-G approves proposal to assign charge of Services dept to A K Singh

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday approved the AAP government's proposal to assign the additional charge of the Services department to IAS officer A K Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday approved the AAP government's proposal to assign the additional charge of the Services department to IAS officer A K Singh, hours after a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP dispensation and the LG had locked horns over the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More following the May 11 Supreme Court verdict giving the city government executive control over transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

"LG has approved the proposal sent by the chief minister to assign additional charge of the Services department to AK Singh, IAS AGMUT 1995," said a statement from LG's office.

Hours after the top court verdict, Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had removed More and directed the appointment of Singh as the new secretary.

The AAP government had sent the file on More's removal from the post to the LG on May 17 for his nod.

Also Read

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

BJP dubs Kejriwal 'egoistic leader' after Delhi CM's tirade against LG

AAP accuses Guv of interfering in govt; speaker suspends 5 BJP MLAs

L-G writes to Delhi CM Kejriwal, alleges disregard of rules by AAP govt

Govt's 'admission of failure': MVA slams plan to yank out Rs 2,000 notes

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

Modi government's schemes have truly empowered women, says Nadda

NCP slams govt on Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal, says citizens being harassed

Rs 2,000 note was 'band-aid' to cover up demonetisation, says P Chidambaram

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal V K Saxena Delhi government AAP government

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at govt over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

Akhilesh Yadav
1 min read

Delhi L-G approves proposal to assign charge of Services dept to A K Singh

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo
1 min read

Govt's 'admission of failure': MVA slams plan to yank out Rs 2,000 notes

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Modi government's schemes have truly empowered women, says Nadda

J P Nadda
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Bengaluru swearing in and the shifting sands of opposition alliances

Congress
2 min read

Gehlot govt burning midnight oil to help Cong pull off another 2004 in 2024

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
3 min read

Govt's 'admission of failure': MVA slams plan to yank out Rs 2,000 notes

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Will Cong implement 5 guarantees or will they add conditions apply clause?

Congress
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon