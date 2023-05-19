Delhi L-G approves proposal to assign charge of Services dept to A K Singh

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday approved the AAP government's proposal to assign the additional charge of the Services department to IAS officer A K Singh, hours after a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP dispensation and the LG had locked horns over the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More following the May 11 Supreme Court verdict giving the city government executive control over transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

"LG has approved the proposal sent by the chief minister to assign additional charge of the Services department to AK Singh, IAS AGMUT 1995," said a statement from LG's office.

Hours after the top court verdict, Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had removed More and directed the appointment of Singh as the new secretary.

The AAP government had sent the file on More's removal from the post to the LG on May 17 for his nod.

