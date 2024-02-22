Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Despite PM's 'guarantees', farmers are committing suicide: Sharad Pawar

"On one side, there is 'Modi Ki Guarantee' but on the other side, somewhere someone (referring to farmers) is committing suicide," Pawar said

Sharad Pawar

Newspapers and television channels are full of advertisements where the PM is seen offering various "guarantees" to farmers, said the senior politician while slamming the Centre for its policies

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said on one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving various "guarantees" to farmers, but on the other cultivators are committing suicide due to growing debt.
Addressing NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers at a conclave at Manchar in Ambegaon tehsil, the home turf of Maharashtra Cabinet minister Dilip Walse Patil in Pune district, the former Union agriculture minister painted a grim picture of the farm sector. "Today, farmers are facing hardships in the country.

He toils hard but despite that he does not get remunerative price for his products. If input cost is high and output is low, then it leads to farmers getting debt-ridden and due to this situation, farmers take extreme steps. Such a scenario is currently prevalent in the country," said the veteran politician.

Newspapers and television channels are full of advertisements where the PM is seen offering various "guarantees" to farmers such as good price and market for their produce, said the Rajya Sabha member. "On one side, there is 'Modi Ki Guarantee' but on the other side, somewhere someone (referring to farmers) is committing suicide," said the senior politician while slamming the Centre for its policies.

Targeting Walse Patil, his one-time confidant who was among the rebel NCP MLAs, Pawar said earlier generations of leaders from the area were loyal to their party and did not compromise on ideology, but that is no longer the case now.

"These present leaders do not show any loyalty to their own party, then how can we expect them to be loyal to their voters," he said. Walse Patil is a key member of the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who joined the Shinde government in July last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sharad Pawar to skip Ram Mandir consecration, says 'will come later'

Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

Farmers' protest highlights: CrPC 144 in Noida on Feb 16 for Bharat Bandh

Highlights of the day: Farmers say won't march to Delhi for 2 days

Farmers' protest highlights: Mahapanchayat to discuss atrocities on farmers

More job recruitment under BJP than previous govts in Haryana: CM Khattar

INDIA bloc seals first seat-sharing agreement as SP, Congress join hands

SP, Congress announce tie-up for Lok Sabha polls in UP, Cong gets 17 seats

I-T dept has withdrawn Rs 65 cr from banks 'undemocratically', alleges Cong

Ashok Chavan's exit from Cong prompted by Adarsh scam: Sharad Pawar

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Sharad Pawar Nationalist Congress Party farmers issues farmers protest

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon