SP, Congress announce tie-up for Lok Sabha polls in UP, Cong gets 17 seats

Pande said the Congress will contest on 17 seats, while on the rest of the 63 seats in the state SP and other alliance partners will contest

Rahul Gandhi

The announcement was made at a joint press conference by SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, SP national general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, Congress state president Ajay Rai and AICC in-charge for UP Avinash Pande

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress on Wednesday announced a tie-up for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, with the state's main opposition party leaving 17 out of the 80 seats for the Congress.
The announcement was made at a joint press conference by SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel, SP national general secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, Congress state president Ajay Rai and AICC in-charge for UP Avinash Pande.
Pande said the Congress will contest on 17 seats, while on the rest of the 63 seats in the state SP and other alliance partners will contest.

Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha Uttar Pradesh Congress Election Lok Sabha elections

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

