close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Different yardsticks for PM's Bajrang bali and Thackeray's Hindutva remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said his father Bal Thackeray was disenfranchised for seeking votes in the name of religion, but PM Modi is using the Jai Bajrang bali' slogan to seek votes

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his father Bal Thackeray was disenfranchised for seeking votes in the name of religion, but PM Narendra Modi is using the Jai Bajrang bali' slogan to seek votes in Karnataka.

May be election law provisions have changed now, Uddhav told reporters here.

Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to say 'Jai Bajrang bali' when they cast their vote to "punish" the Congress, as BJP leaders stepped up attack on the opposition party over its election manifesto promise of banning the Bajrang Dal.

Bal Thackeray was banned from exercising his franchise in the late nineties for six years after he was found indulging in "corrupt practice by seeking votes in the name of religion" at a public rally.

If Modi is saying Jai Bajrang bali, then I am also appealing to Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka to chant Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji and vote, Uddhav said.

Also Read

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue

BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, Congress slams

Congress asks PM to sack WFI chief after scuffle; Rahul slams hypocrisy

Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav after Pawar steps down

After AI camera, Cong raises corruption charges against govt's KFON project

Is Pawar's exit from NCP a precursor to new power equations in Maharashtra?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Uddhav Thackeray Bal Thackeray Karnataka elections Karnataka Assembly elections

First Published: May 04 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress asks PM to sack WFI chief after scuffle; Rahul slams hypocrisy

Congress
5 min read

Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav after Pawar steps down

Uddhav Thackeray
1 min read

After AI camera, Cong raises corruption charges against govt's KFON project

Congress
3 min read

Is Pawar's exit from NCP a precursor to new power equations in Maharashtra?

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

As Karnataka assembly election nears, NRC returns to BJP syllabus

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Is Pawar's exit from NCP a precursor to new power equations in Maharashtra?

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

PM's remark 'Congress divides society' sounds 'unreal': Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

Image via Twitter
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon