Different yardsticks for PM's Bajrang bali and Thackeray's Hindutva remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his father Bal Thackeray was disenfranchised for seeking votes in the name of religion, but PM Narendra Modi is using the Jai Bajrang bali' slogan to seek votes in Karnataka.

May be election law provisions have changed now, Uddhav told reporters here.

Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to say 'Jai Bajrang bali' when they cast their vote to "punish" the Congress, as BJP leaders stepped up attack on the opposition party over its election manifesto promise of banning the Bajrang Dal.

Bal Thackeray was banned from exercising his franchise in the late nineties for six years after he was found indulging in "corrupt practice by seeking votes in the name of religion" at a public rally.

If Modi is saying Jai Bajrang bali, then I am also appealing to Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka to chant Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji and vote, Uddhav said.

Also Read Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut 'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, Congress slams Congress asks PM to sack WFI chief after scuffle; Rahul slams hypocrisy Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav after Pawar steps down After AI camera, Cong raises corruption charges against govt's KFON project Is Pawar's exit from NCP a precursor to new power equations in Maharashtra?