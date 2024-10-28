Business Standard
Home / Politics / Engineer Rashid questions J-K CM Abdullah about meetings with PM Modi, Shah

Engineer Rashid questions J-K CM Abdullah about meetings with PM Modi, Shah

The chief minister should clarify whether issues such as the restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners were part of those discussions, he said.

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

On Wednesday, he apprised Shah about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the issue of restoration of statehood. (Image credit: X)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Sunday asked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah if restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners were discussed during his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Awami Ittehad Party chief Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, had defeated Abdullah in Baramulla in the Lok Sabha elections.

"What did Omar Abdullah discuss with key national leaders, including the prime minister, defence minister, and the home minister?" Rashid told reporters.

The chief minister should clarify whether issues such as the restoration of Article 370 and the release of political prisoners were part of those discussions, he said.

 

"If these issues were discussed, what responses did he receive?" he asked.

Abdullah called on Modi on Thursday and handed over to him a resolution seeking early restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, officials had said.

More From This Section

SP leader Shivpal Yadav

PDA will neither get divided, nor fall: Shivpal Yadav ahead of UP bypolls

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Bandra station stampede latest example of India's crumbling infra: Rahul

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Punjab BJP meets governor, blames AAP for slow paddy lifting process

Sanjay Raut

Railway minister too busy for Mumbai passengers: Raut on Bandra stampede

Praveen Khandelwal, Praveen, Khandelwal

What steps they have taken to reduce pollution in Delhi: BJP MP slams AAP

He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought cooperation for improved security in the Union Territory so that development work could be completed.

On Wednesday, he apprised Shah about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the issue of restoration of statehood.

Meanwhile, Rashid extended conditional support to Abdullah, stating that he would back any initiative beneficial to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also urged the chief minister to fulfil his pre-poll promises, including providing one lakh jobs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi in Delhi, discusses security situation in J-K

Omar Abdullah, Amit Shah

J&K CM Abdullah meets home minister Amit Shah, discusses statehood issue

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

J&K terror attack: Mehbooba says exodus of non-locals will send bad message

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah vacates Budgam assembly seat, retains Ganderbal

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Hope Kashmir marathon becomes one of top events in world, says CM Abdullah

Topics : Omar Abdullah Narendra Modi Amit Shah Jammu Kashmir crisis National Conference

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon