Bandra station stampede latest example of India's crumbling infra: Rahul

Nine people were injured in a stampede amid a rush to board a Gorakhpur-bound train at the Bandra station on Sunday, local civic and disaster control officials said

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Hitting out at the BJP, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Sunday's stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station was the latest example of India's crumbling infrastructure.

He also asserted that inaugurations and publicity were acceptable only when the foundation behind them was about working for public good.

The Western Railway, meanwhile, said in a statement that two persons were injured.

In view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, a large number of people planning to go to their native places had reached the Bandra Terminus station where several passengers rushed to board the unreserved train when it was being brought on a platform, sources said.

 

Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X, "Inaugurations and publicity are acceptable only when the foundation behind them is about working for public good. When people lose their lives due to a lack of maintenance and neglect of public property and bridges, platforms or statues start crumbling after the ribbon cutting, it is a matter of serious concern," he said.

The Bandra station stampede is the latest example of India's crumbling infrastructure, the former Congress chief said.

In June last year, 300 people lost their lives in the Balasore train accident but, instead of compensating the victims, the BJP government has entangled them in a long legal battle, he alleged.

Imagine when even a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj falls down in just nine months, it clearly means the intention was only publicity -- there was neither respect for Shivaji Maharaj nor concern for public safety, Gandhi said.

"Today, the country needs international-class infrastructure that also takes care of the local needs of the poor -- that makes business easy, travel convenient and people safe," he added.

"India is capable and competent -- we just need an effective and transparent system aimed at public service and focused on laying the foundation for a strong future for the country," Gandhi said.

A local civic official said the incident at Bandra station occurred when people rushed to board the 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express on platform No 1 at the Bandra Terminus.

The Western Railway said the incident occurred at 2:45 am when the train was "slowly moving" from the station yard towards the platform.

"During this time, some passengers on the platform attempted to board the moving train, leading to an accident where two passengers fell and got injured," according to the statement issued around 10:30 am.

"The on-duty RPF (Railway Protection Force), GRP (Government Railway Police), and Home Guard officers promptly acted and admitted the injured passengers to the nearby Bhabha Government Hospital," the statement said, adding that the injured passengers were stable.

However, according to the Mumbai disaster control cell and the civic official, nine passengers were injured at the busy outstation train terminus.

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

