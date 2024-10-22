Business Standard
Home / India News / J&K terror attack: Mehbooba says exodus of non-locals will send bad message

J&K terror attack: Mehbooba says exodus of non-locals will send bad message

The former chief minister said the leaving of workers will create more difficulties and send a negative message to the country

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to prevent exodus of non-local labourers from the Gagangir construction site where seven persons were killed in a terror attack.

"After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non local labourers to leave the valley immediately.While I understand their obvious sense of panic but asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution," she said in a post on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former chief minister said the leaving of workers will create more difficulties and send a negative message to the country.

 

"(It) Will only create more difficulties & sends a very bad message to the country. J&K recently witnessed peaceful terror free elections & this knee jerk reaction will only prove otherwise," she said.

The PDP president said the move can also lead to outrage against Kashmiris working or studying in other parts of the country.

"Might also cause outrage against Kashmiris working & studying in other states. Request Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah & LG @manojsinha_ ji to intervene & at least give them enough time," she added.

A doctor and six labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday evening.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah vacates Budgam assembly seat, retains Ganderbal

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Aim to restore smiles in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions: Omar Abdullah

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Two terrorists behind several grenade attacks arrested in J&K's Poonch

Baramulla Sajad Lone,Baramulla Sajad,Baramulla

No resolution on Article 370, J&K's statehood demand 'huge' setback: PDP

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Omar Abdullah-led J&K Cabinet passes resolution to restore statehood

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir politics terrorist attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon