Entire country BJP's family, but some put it at one family's feet: Rajnath

Defence Minister was addressing an event organised by RSS affiliate Sewa Bharti to felicitate people for their service to society

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh said the Union government under the leadership of PM Modi is working for the welfare of people and an all-round progress of the country with a 'sense of service' | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

In a veiled attack at the Congress, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said while the BJP considers the entire country as its family, there are "some people" who have put it at the feet of the leaders of "one family" for its benefit.

He exhorted people to understand the difference between the BJP and the Congress.

The Defence Minister was addressing an event organised by RSS affiliate Sewa Bharti here to felicitate people for their service to society.

"You must have noted that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses people, he repeatedly says 'mere parivaarjano' (my family members)," the minister said.

 

"We consider the entire country our family, whereas there are some people who, for the benefit of one family, have put the entire country at the feet of their leaders," he said in a veiled reference to the Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family.

"There is a need to understand this difference," he added.

Singh said the Union government under the leadership of Modi is working for the welfare of people and an all-round progress of the country with a "sense of service".

"Our guiding light Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay gave us the message of Antyodaya and philosophy of Integral Humanism We believe that till the time the progress doesn't reach the last person in the society, our work is incomplete," he added.

Singh said Modi, inspired by the thought, had soon after coming to power at the Centre in 2014, said that his government was dedicated to the poor of the country.

"And it's visible on the ground as well," he said., referring to the several welfare schemes of the Modi government.

"The results of the measures taken by this government is that 25 crore people came out of poverty line so fast for the first time in free India," he added.

Singh, however, said there are still sections in society which are stricken with poverty, illiteracy, discrimination and other challenges.

"It is our responsibility to come together and work for their upliftment," he added.

Addressing the event, RSS joint general secretary Alok Kumar said service alone can reduce inequality.

"This is a divine work in which every section of the society should join," he said.

"In the centenary year of the RSS in 2025, you should take this work to a larger level The Sewa Bharti should remain a pioneer in this work of connecting the work of service being done in different areas," Kumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 6:47 AM IST

