Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ex-Union minister Birender Singh, ex-MLA wife Prem Lata join Congress

Birender Singh (78) is the maternal grandson of the farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram and had quit the Congress in 2014 to join the BJP

Birender Singh

Birender Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Union minister Birender Singh and his ex-MLA wife Prem Lata joined the Congress on Tuesday, a decade after quitting the party.
Their joining comes a month after their son Brijendra Singh joined the party after quitting the Congress.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Birender Singh (78) is the maternal grandson of the farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram and had quit the Congress in 2014 to join the BJP.
He was Union minister for steel in the first government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also held the charge of rural development, panchayati raj, and drinking water and sanitation.
On his return to the Congress, Birender Singh said, "It is not just my 'ghar wapsi' but also 'vichar wapsi'."

Welcoming Birender Singh and Prem Lata into the Congress, party leader Mukul Wasnik said, "With their joining, I am sure the Congress will be strengthened in Haryana and help form the Congress government in the state."

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "With his (Birender Singh) rejoining, he has proved the age-old saying, 'East or West, Home is the best'. He is my elder brother and I am very happy about his return to the Congress fold."

"We need to increase our strength by displaying unity and only then will we be able to save democracy and the Constitution," Hooda said.
AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala said, "This is an emotional moment for me and I welcome him into the party fold."

Other Congress leaders including Kumari Selja, Haryana party chief Uday Bhan, former Haryana Assembly speaker Kiran Chaudhary, former Punjab deputy chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, and AICC OBC Cell head Capt Ajay Singh, were also present on the occasion.

Also Read

Women Commission summons MP Surjewala over 'sexist' remark on Hema Malini

'Must learn from PM Modi': Hema Malini reacts to Surjewala's remarks

Bollywood actor Randeep lands in Imphal to tie knot with girlfriend Lin

Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram tie the knot in Imphal; detail inside

Surjewala in Karnataka to finalise list of appointments to boards & corps

Constant battle: Why is Delhi L-G Saxena upset with AAP's ministers now?

LS polls: 1,210 candidates to contest across 13 states in phase two

LS elections: Women voters in Lakshadweep demand attention to basic issues

Youth taken for ride by BJP's double-engine govt in UP, alleges Congress

Chhattisgarh liquor scam: SC ruling exposed Centre and ED, claims Baghel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha elections Congress Modi govt Randeep Surjewala Haryana Government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveHinduja GroupGoogle Find My DeviceLok Sabha Election LiveChhattisgarh Liquor ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon