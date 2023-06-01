close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Eyeing LS polls, Congress appoints Sunil Kanogolu as advisor to K'taka CM

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who delivered a stupendous victory in Karnataka polls to Congress, has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

IANS Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, who delivered a stupendous victory in Karnataka polls to Congress, has been appointed as the Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

An order in this regard states that Sunil Kanugolu will be Chief Advisor to the CM and enjoy cabinet rank.

Sources in the party said on Thursday that the move is made as per the wishes of the high command to win maximum seats in upcoming Parliamentary elections in the state. The Congress was able to face campaigning blitzkrieg by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and scores of national leaders and emerge victorious in Assembly elections.

Sunil Kanugolu strategised and gave a roadmap for the Congress. The party had managed to win only one out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

D.K. Suresh, brother of DyCM D.K. Shivakumar, had won from Bengaluru Rural seat on personal capacity. BJP had swept the elections with 25 seats.

While Sumalatha Ambareesh had won as an independent candidate from the Mandya seat, Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda won from Hassan seat.

Also Read

Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law eyes Hassan seat, stirs tensions in JD(S)

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress post exit from BJP

Not decided yet, says Ex-Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on joining Congress

Jagadish Shettar files nomination from Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency

Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar meets Jagdish Shettar, says Congress with him

Disqualification from Lok Sabha has given me huge opportunity: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader questions Mahakal Lok idols, BJP minister hits back

We're now aspiring to be world's 3rd largest economy: MoS Chandrasekhar

Sought postponement but will surely attend: Stalin on Opposition meet

Will implement Advocate Protection Act, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Deve Gowda had to face humiliating defeat by BJP candidate G.S. Basavaraju in Tumakuru seat.

Now, with a changed political scenario, the Congress is aiming to bag more than 20 seats in the state, which it won easily in many elections.

Sources say that Sunil Kanugolu team had conducted a series of surveys in all 224 Assembly constituencies of the state. The submissions and presentations were made to the Congress. Based on the findings and data of Sunil Kanugolu's reports, the Congress got a push and focused aggressively on organizing the party. The party changed the strategy on campaigning too.

Kunagolu also worked towards taking the five guarantees to the voters. He has been working with the Congress for a year. He was born in Ballary and resides in Bengaluru. He had worked for BJP, DMK and AIADMK in the past.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Congress

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Disqualification from Lok Sabha has given me huge opportunity: Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Congress leader questions Mahakal Lok idols, BJP minister hits back

Congress
2 min read

We're now aspiring to be world's 3rd largest economy: MoS Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

Sought postponement but will surely attend: Stalin on Opposition meet

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo
3 min read

Will implement Advocate Protection Act, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former CM and LoP Siddaramaiah
1 min read

Most Popular

Congress guarantees a hoax, will bankrupt state: PM Modi at Ajmer rally

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

Modi thinks he knows everything, can even sermon God: Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

New Parliament is distraction, BJP can't discuss real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

In the US, Rahul Gandhi mocks 'specimen Modi'; BJP slams his comment

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon