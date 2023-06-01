Will implement Advocate Protection Act, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that his government is committed to implementing the Advocate Protection Act.

The chief minister said that when the state's legal fraternity was holding protests, demanding implementation of the Advocate Protection Act, he was in the Opposition and now that his government has come to power, the demand will be met.

"The legal fraternity had staged a protest, demanding implementation of the Advocate Protection Act. I was an Opposition leader at the time. I had stood by them and supported their protest. Now that we are in power, we will definitely implement the Act," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah was speaking at the farewell function of Justice B Veerappa, which was organised by the Bengaluru Advocate Association at the banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha, the state Assembly.

The Bengaluru Advocates Association also appealed to the chief minister to introduce an insurance scheme for lawyers.

The CM assured them that his government will take necessary steps to launch the same after discussions.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting Rahul Gandhi can't digest a common man becoming PM, says Kiren Rijiju If Modi wins 2024, only those he wants will fight in 2029: Digvijaya Singh Smriti Irani hits back at Congress for sharing her 'missing poster' PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold rallies in West Bengal in June In the US, Rahul Gandhi mocks 'specimen Modi'; BJP slams his comment