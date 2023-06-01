close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Will implement Advocate Protection Act, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that his government is committed to implementing the Advocate Protection Act

ANI General News
Former CM and LoP Siddaramaiah

Former CM and LoP Siddaramaiah

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 7:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday assured that his government is committed to implementing the Advocate Protection Act.

The chief minister said that when the state's legal fraternity was holding protests, demanding implementation of the Advocate Protection Act, he was in the Opposition and now that his government has come to power, the demand will be met.

"The legal fraternity had staged a protest, demanding implementation of the Advocate Protection Act. I was an Opposition leader at the time. I had stood by them and supported their protest. Now that we are in power, we will definitely implement the Act," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah was speaking at the farewell function of Justice B Veerappa, which was organised by the Bengaluru Advocate Association at the banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha, the state Assembly.

The Bengaluru Advocates Association also appealed to the chief minister to introduce an insurance scheme for lawyers.

The CM assured them that his government will take necessary steps to launch the same after discussions.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Congress will emerge victorious: Party leaders on Karnataka poll counting

Rahul Gandhi can't digest a common man becoming PM, says Kiren Rijiju

If Modi wins 2024, only those he wants will fight in 2029: Digvijaya Singh

Smriti Irani hits back at Congress for sharing her 'missing poster'

PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold rallies in West Bengal in June

In the US, Rahul Gandhi mocks 'specimen Modi'; BJP slams his comment

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Rahul Gandhi can't digest a common man becoming PM, says Kiren Rijiju

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju. Photo: PTI
3 min read

If Modi wins 2024, only those he wants will fight in 2029: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijay Singh
2 min read

Smriti Irani hits back at Congress for sharing her 'missing poster'

Smriti Irani's 'missing' poster by Congress
2 min read

PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold rallies in West Bengal in June

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

In the US, Rahul Gandhi mocks 'specimen Modi'; BJP slams his comment

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

Most Popular

Congress guarantees a hoax, will bankrupt state: PM Modi at Ajmer rally

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

Modi thinks he knows everything, can even sermon God: Rahul Gandhi in US

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

New Parliament is distraction, BJP can't discuss real issues: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
3 min read

BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
5 min read

9 years of BJP at Centre dedicated to welfare of poor: PM Modi in Ajmer

PM Modi in Ajmer
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon