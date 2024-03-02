Family-oriented politics marginalised after NDA regained power in Bihar: PM

In a fierce attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the "family-oriented" politics is getting marginalised after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government regained power in the state.

The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally in Bihar's Auragabad.

"Ater the increase in the power of the NDA, family politics in Bihar has started getting marginalized. There is another irony of family politics. Party and chair are inherited from parents, but the work of parents' governments is mentioned even once You don't have the courage to do it. This is the condition of family parties. I have heard that even the top leaders of his party are not ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar this time," PM Modi said.

Attacking the RJD, he said, "Bihar has once again gained the speed of the 'double-engine' government. The state is once again confident and excited. After the NDA regained power in the state, the 'family-oriented' politics is at stake."

Taking a dig at former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, he added, "Maa-baap se virasat mein party aur kursi toh mil jaati hai, maa-baap ki sarkaron ke kaam kaaj ka zikra karne ki himmat nahi padti hai (It is easy to inherit power and position from one's parents, but one doesn't have the courage to mention the work done by one's parents)."

"This is the condition of the family-oriented parties. The public is not ready to support them," added the PM.

"I had said in Parliament that everyone is running away. You must have seen that he does not want to contest the Lok Sabha elections now. These people are searching for Rajya Sabha seats. People are not ready to cooperate . And this is the power of your faith, your enthusiasm and your resolve . Modi has come to thank the people of Bihar for this belief," he said.

He began his address with greetings to people of the state in the regional language.

"Vishwa Prasiddha Umageshwari Mata aur Dev Kund ke ee Pavitra Bhoomi ke hum naman kari thi. Rauri sabke pranam kari thi. Bhagwan Bhaskar ke kripa raua sab par banal rahe. (I greet this holy place of Mata Umgeshwari and Dev Kund. I greet all of you. May Lord Bhaskar keep showering his blessings upon you)," the PM said.

The RJD was ousted from power in the state after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar switched sides with the NDA. He was sworn is as the Chief Minister of Bihar, for the ninth time since 2005.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, who is on a visit to Bihar, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 21,400 crores.

The projects include those related to road and rail infrastructure. Strengthening the National Highways network in the state, Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several National Highway projects worth more than Rs 18,100 crores.