BJP central leadership monitoring situation in Bihar: Giriraj Singh

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Amid speculations about the return of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the BJP central leadership is "monitoring the political situation in Bihar".
Talking to PTI on Saturday, Singh said "Our Central leaders will take decision accordingly".
"Nitish Kumar is currently the Chief Minister of Bihar. Lalu Prasad's led RJD and Congress are the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Our Central leadership is monitoring the situationOur Central leaders will take decisions accordingly", the Union Rural Development minister said.
Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said "politics is about probabilities".
"In politics, doors can never be closed", he had said in response to journalists' queries about JD(U)'s return to the NDA.
"Whatever the central leadership decides, we will abide by it", he had said.
Echoing a similar view, BJP MLC (Member of Legislative Council), Dilip Jaiswal, told PTI, "Our top leadership is monitoring the situationand they will take a decision accordingly. I think everyone should wait right now. Our legislature party meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 pm todayWe will again meet at 9 am on Sunday".

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

