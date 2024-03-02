Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

I will remain with NDA forever: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assures PM Modi

Kumar dumped the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and returned to his old ally BJP last month

Nitish Kumar

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Aurangabad (Bihar)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would remain with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forever.
Speaking on the occasion of unveiling function of the projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad district by Modi, Kumar said, I am confident that the NDA coalition will win more than 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls. I assure the PM that now I will remain in NDA forever.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kumar dumped the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and returned to his old ally BJP last month.
''We welcome you (the PM) in Bihar. Lots of developments are taking place in Bihar. I am confident that now things will move faster and Bihar will reach new heights of development. People of Bihar will now feel economically more empowered,'' said Kumar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar confident of winning with NDA. Top updates

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Saamana editorial slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for returning to NDA

Bihar news highlights: Nitish Kumar wins trust vote, Opposition walks out

LS polls: EC calls for action against officials indulging in favouritism

Jayant Sinha becomes second BJP MP to opt out of 2024 general elections

BJP flags off vans in Goa to collect inputs for Lok Sabha poll manifesto

Shah to visit Maharashtra on March 5, hold BJP's election meeting, rallies

People displaced by Manipur violence to vote at special polling stations

Topics : Nitish Kumar Narendra Modi NDA Politics Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon