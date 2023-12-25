Sensex (    %)
                        
For now, celebrate Viksit Bharat: Former MP CM Chouhan on Cabinet expansion

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet will be expanded on Monday

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh CM met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital. He also met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday in the national capital | File image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:35 AM IST

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on being asked about the state's cabinet expansion has said that for now, let's just celebrate the Viksit Bharat, cabinet will be formed.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday reached Vidisha to participate in the ongoing Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra.
"Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is an indicator of the progress of the country and the state, not only is information being given here to the people about the public welfare scheme run by the Central Government but the beneficiaries are also being benefited. A list of beneficiaries who have been left out is also being prepared and they will also get benefits. The state government is creating new dimensions of development," he said.
On the question of expansion of the cabinet asked by the reporters, he said, "For now, celebrate the Viksit Bharat, cabinet will be formed."
Notably, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet will be expanded on Monday.
Currently, the cabinet has three members: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and two deputy CMs, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda.
"Today in New Delhi, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received guidance from Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu ji by paying a courtesy visit at Rashtrapati Bhavan," posted the official administrative handle of the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Office.
Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh CM met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital. He also met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday in the national capital.
On December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda took the oath as deputy CMs, while former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt Cabinet Expansion

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:35 AM IST

