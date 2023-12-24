With BJP on a roll, UP a sour grape for Opposition ahead of LS polls

RED, WHITE — AND SAFFRON: Akhilesh challenges the BJP’s UP strategy, questioning whether liquor is the tonic for a trillion-dollar economy. Global investors toast to UP’s resurgence as the state uncorks a robust FDI vintage. The question lingers: Is the heady blend of a bold excise policy and airport expansion enough of a pick-me-up? ADITI PHADNIS writes

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is on a roll.

Last week, the Cabinet of the Yogi Adityanath -headed government cleared the excise policy for 2024–25.

For the first time, the government has introduced a franchise fee