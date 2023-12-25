Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP will win 400 plus seats in 2024 LS polls, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The Lok Sabha polls are set to be held in 2024

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Shekhawat further said that people trusted the guarantee of PM Modi and in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will again form the government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that the party will win 400 plus seats.
"The people of Rajasthan were troubled by the activities that used to be prevalent in Rajasthan... At the time of the elections, I had said that the people were going to reject the present government," Shekhawat said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He further said that people trusted the guarantee of PM Modi and in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, governments of the BJP were formed with a huge majority.
"People trusted the guarantee of PM Modi and in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, governments of the BJP were formed with a huge majority...the same trend will continue in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time and today I want to tell you that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we will with 400 plus seats," he said.
The Lok Sabha polls are set to be held in 2024.
The BJP recently won elections in three States in Hindi heartland, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, which are considered as a semi-final for the Lok Sabha polls.
In the recent polls which were conducted in Rajasthan, BJP registered victory with 115 seats, while Congress came a distant second with 69 seats. The majority mark in the state is 100.
Elections to the four states were held last month and the results were declared on December 3 and 4.

Also Read

India will always be grateful to Shekhawat for exemplary leadership: PM

No one takes Rahul Gandhi's statements seriously: Gajendra Shekhawat

Not in the run for CM in Rajasthan, says BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat

Gehlot trying to derail probe into Sanjivani society scam: Shekhawat

K'taka CM, Dy CM inform Jal Shakti Min inability to release water to TN

With BJP on a roll, UP a sour grape for Opposition ahead of LS polls

BJP's rite of passage as it eyes historic electoral triumph in LS polls

BJP slams INDIA bloc over DMK MP's 'derogatory' remarks on Bihar workers

First Cabinet expansion in BJP-ruled Raj expected in couple of days: Report

LDF announces cabinet reshuffle, new ministers to take oath on Dec 29

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon