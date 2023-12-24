BJP's rite of passage as it eyes historic electoral triumph in LS polls

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its Lok Sabha (LS) election preparedness centred on Hindutva welfarism, delivering upon Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s “guarantees” and the fulfilment of the ideal of ‘Ram Rajya’ with the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22. In the weeks ahead, the Sangh Parivar cadre will fan nationwide, urging people to celebrate the event.

The Centre is working on expanding the ambit of some of the schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat health insurance. The central leadership has instructed its new chief ministers in the Hindi heartland states to implement the guarantees for