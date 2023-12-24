Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP's rite of passage as it eyes historic electoral triumph in LS polls

From political 'guarantees' to quest for 300-plus seats, BJP charts a visionary course, intertwining Hindutva principles with welfarist initiatives for historic electoral triumph. ARCHIS MOHAN writes

BJP
Premium

Archis Mohan
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its Lok Sabha (LS) election preparedness centred on Hindutva welfarism, delivering upon Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s “guarantees” and the fulfilment of the ideal of ‘Ram Rajya’ with the inauguration of the Ram temple on January 22. In the weeks ahead, the Sangh Parivar cadre will fan nationwide, urging people to celebrate the event.

The Centre is working on expanding the ambit of some of the schemes, such as Ayushman Bharat health insurance. The central leadership has instructed its new chief ministers in the Hindi heartland states to implement the guarantees for

Also Read

Hindutva's star culture warriors

SP's moves to embrace symbols of Hindutva are targeted at the 2024 polls

Vivekananda beyond Hindutva assumptions

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

State Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Rajnath Singh slams BRS govt at rally

ECI to release West Bengal's final voters list in January 2024: Official

Congress constitutes manifesto committee for 2024 general elections

Focus on youth, poor, women and farmers: PM Modi at BJP office bearer meet

Ajit Pawar bats for Modi over Kharge, vows to stick by ruling alliance

BJP's national office-bearers hold two-day meet with eye on Lok Sabha polls

Topics : BJP UP elections Indian elections Hindutva

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon