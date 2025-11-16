Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / From criminal cases to crorepatis: Here's the Bihar Assembly profile

From criminal cases to crorepatis: Here's the Bihar Assembly profile

Re-elected MLAs saw a sharp rise in wealth, while over half of all winners face criminal charges

India Asset

In the 2020 assembly polls, 163, or 68 per cent, of the 241 MLAs analysed had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assets of re-elected MLAs
 
The number of re-elected MLAs in the Bihar Assembly polls of 2025 is 111. Average assets of these re-elected MLAs in 2020 was ₹4.88 crore, which increased to ₹7.46 crore in 2025, growing 53 per cent. 
 
Criminal cases 
Of the 243 winning candidates in the assembly polls, 130 (53 per cent) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2020 assembly polls, 163, or 68 per cent, of the 241 MLAs analysed had declared criminal cases against themselves. 

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, JDU, Bihar election

Best of BS Opinion: Government must continue with trimming its QCO list

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary

Bihar voters have spoken, the new government must now keep its promisespremium

Rameez Khan and Sanjay Yadav

Inside the Lalu family feud: Who are Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Nemat Khan?

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar election results HIGHLIGHTS: NDA leaders meet Nitish Kumar over govt formation

Prashant Kishor

Our voters went with NDA fearing RJD will bring back jungle raj: Jan Suraaj

 
 
 
 

More From This Section

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand at 25: Unfulfilled potential of tribal heartland remainspremium

Left Politics

A century of Left in India, built on enterprise and cooperative strengthpremium

Singer Zubeen Garg

Assam's political season may feel the long shadow of Zubeen Garg's absence

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Bihar elections results fuel speculation on INDIA bloc's future in UP

Mayawati

BSP would win more seats if Bihar elections were free and fair: Mayawati

Topics : Bihar Elections 2025 indian politics Politicians in criminal case Criminal Cases against Legislators

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

IND A vs PAK A Rising Star Asia Cup LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon