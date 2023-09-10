Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

G20 Summit: Spotlight on Konark Wheel; India's digital prowess on display

At the entrance of the Craft Bazaar near the International Media Centre, the RBI set up kiosks to showcase India's key digital public infrastru­cture

The International Media Centre at Pragati Maidan got busy Sunday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected any moment. When cops filled up the media centre along with a sniffer dog squad, it became clear that Modi was indeed coming. The ex

The International Media Centre at Pragati Maidan got busy Sunday evening as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected any moment. When cops filled up the media centre along with a sniffer dog squad, it became clear that Modi was indeed coming. The ex

Nivedita MookerjiAsit Ranjan Mishra
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 11:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India showcased the Konark Wheel as the background  to Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming G20 leaders. Modi was seen explaining to US President Joe Biden about the 13th Century monument built by King Narasimhadeva-I. At the Craft Bazaar, the Odisha craft store saw a lot of enquiries and handsome sale of the Konark wheel showpieces.  

At the entrance of the Craft Bazaar near the International Media Centre, the Reserve Bank of India set up kiosks to showcase India’s key digital public infrastru­cture like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The foreign delegates who were willing to download the UPI application on their mobile received a top up of Rs 2,000 in their e-wallets which they could use to buy souvenirs from the Craft Bazaar. 


G20 Spouses

Also Read

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

Why is the DMK camp so composed over 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy?

Do not read too much into Prez Xi's absence from G20: Alfredo Montufar-Helu

Politics of handouts: Freebies walk thin line between welfare and wasteful

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on September 13

Chandrababu Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody in skill development scam

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 meets G20 meeting G20 summit

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon