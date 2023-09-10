Confirmation

First meet of INDIA bloc coordination committee in Delhi on September 13

The first meeting of the 14-member coordination committee of the opposition bloc INDIA will be held in the national capital on September 13, leaders said on Sunday

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
The first meeting of the 14-member coordination committee of the opposition bloc INDIA will be held in the national capital on September 13, leaders said on Sunday.
The meet, to be held at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, will chalk out the coalition's strategies and future programmes, they said.
Over two dozen opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Leaders of INDIA parties, in their last meeting in Mumbai, constituted the 14-member coordination committee to chalk out further programme of the bloc.
The coordination committee would act as the top decision-making body of the opposition alliance.
On Sunday, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, a member of the coordination committee, claimed that the Enforcement Directorate has served a summon on him to appear before it on September 13, the day of the meeting, and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"FIRST meet of INDIA's coordination committee is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I'm a member. But, ED conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before them on the very same day! One can't help but marvel at the timidity and vacuousness of the 56-inch chest model," Banerjee posted on X.
Besides Pawar and Banerjee, the coordination committee has K C Venugopal of the Congress, T R Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh of the JD(U), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (National Conference), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), and a leader of the CPI-M.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

