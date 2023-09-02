Gehlot trying to derail probe into Sanjivani society scam: Shekhawat

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday attacked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, alleging that he was trying to derail the investigation into the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam case.

Neither the Rajasthan Police' Special Operational Group (SOG) has been able to wrap up its probe into the matter in more than four years nor has it been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he told reporters here.

Earlier, Gehlot has accused the Shekhawat of being involved in the scam, a charge that has been denied by the Union minister.

The chief minister is trying to derail the probe, Shekhawat alleged and added that Gehlot does not want a fair investigation in the case.

The case pertains to thousands of investors who were duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

Also Read Union minister Shekhawat challenges Gehlot to open debate on Sanjivani scam India has committed over $240 bn in water sector: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,000 cr for Tripura under Jal Jeevan Mission: CM Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician Court summons Rajasthan CM Gehlot in defamation complaint by Sekhawat 'One Nation, One Election' will have positive impact on economy: Tomar Oppn bloc has no vision for India's development: BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad INDIA bloc resolves to contest 2024 LS polls together 'as far as possible' 'One Nation, One Election': Govt sets up panel under ex-President Kovind INDIA will rout BJP; Cong to repeat Karnataka win in other states: RaGa