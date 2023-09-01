Oppn bloc has no vision for India's development: BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday slammed the INDIA bloc meetings and asserted that the alliance has no vision for the development of India, and their recurrent theme was to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "In the third meeting of the so-called alliance, there was no vision for the development of India, no roadmap for the upliftment of the poor, no strategy to address concerns of farmers or women and children. The most important is that there was not even an acknowledgement of the threat to India from terrorism, radicalisation and successionist forces...Their only recurrent theme is to abuse Shri Narendra Modi ji..."

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if he had become the spokesperson of the Chinese establishment.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi, have you become the spokesperson of the Chinese establishment? The Indian Armed forces have clearly said about what happened in Galwan Valley, but you don't even believe them. What can we expect?...."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the Ladakh locals informed him that the Chinese have taken over the Indian land accusing the Central government of "betraying" the people of Ladakh.

"I spent a week in Ladakh. I went to Pangong Lake right in front of where the Chinese are. I had detailed discussions, probably the most detailed discussions that any politician outside Ladakh has had with the people of Ladakh," Rahul Gandhi had said.

