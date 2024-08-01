Govt introduces bill in Lok Sabha to amend disaster management law

The government on Thursday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha that seeks to set up an Urban Disaster Management Authority for state capitals and large cities and also provide for the establishment of State Disaster Response Forces by the state governments.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which also aims to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities besides bringing more clarity and convergence among stakeholders working in the field of disaster management.

Congress’ Manish Tewari said the proposed legislation entrusted the rule-making powers upon the Centre and encroaches on the domain of the state governments. He said the Centre should amend the Concurrent List of the Constitution to add “a properly defined entry” on disaster management rather than invoking legislative powers through derived entries, which puts a question mark on the constitutionality of the bill. Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy said the bill would lead to further multiplicity of authorities.

The bill also aims to provide statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High Level Committee. Rai said that there is no interference in the rights of the states and disaster management is the first responsibility of the states. The bill was later introduced by a voice vote.

According to the bill’s statement of objects and reasons, it also aims to empower the National Disaster Management Authority and state disaster management authorities to prepare the disaster plan at the national and state levels instead of the National Executive Committee and the State Executive Committee. It will provide for the creation of a disaster database at the national and state levels.

According to the bill’s objects and reasons, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 was enacted to provide for the effective management of disaster. Its main purpose was to put in place necessary institutional mechanisms for drawing up and monitoring the implementation of disaster management plans, ensuring measures by various wings of the government for the prevention of and mitigating the effects of disasters and for undertaking a holistic, coordinated and prompt response to any disaster or threatening disaster situation.

For achieving this, certain authorities and committees were established at the national level, state level, and district level. In addition, the law mandated that every ministry or department would carry out the nodal responsibilities in respect of disaster management.

It stated that the Centre has endeavoured to mainstream disaster management in the development plans, aligning with the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, lessons from past disasters, and experience gained during the implementation of the existing law, which has been reviewed in consultation with all stakeholders including the state governments. “In view of the above, it has become necessary to amend certain provisions” of the 2005 Act, the bill states.