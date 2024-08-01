Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Swati Maliwal case: Supreme Court grills Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar

Kumar, a political secretary to Kejriwal, has been in judicial custody for the past 75 days, Singhvi told the bench

Swati Maliwal, Swati, Maliwal

New Delhi: AAP MP Swati Maliwal near the Parliament House as Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die after Motion of Thanks to President's Address passed, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM's residence, the Supreme Court asked on Thursday as it came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar who allegedly assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal earlier this year.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan posted Kumar's bail plea for next Wednesday and told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that the court was shocked with the details of the incident recorded by the Delhi High Court.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kumar has challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case and claimed the allegations against him are false. He has also said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over. The apex notice issued notice to the Delhi government on his plea.
"Is CM residence a private bungalow? Is this kind of 'goon' supposed to work in the CM's residence?" the bench asked Singhvi, who said there were non-serious injuries and the FIR was lodged after three days of the incident on May 13.
In its scathing remarks, the bench also asked Singhvi what Maliwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, calling the police helpline during the assault incident indicated.
"Every day we grant bail to contract killers, murderers, robbers but the question is what kind of incident, the bench said, while asserting that the manner in which the incident had taken place bothered it.
The bench said, "He (Bibhav Kumar) acted as if some 'goon' had entered the official residence of CM."

"We are shocked? Is this a way to deal with a young lady? He (Bibhav Kumar) assaulted her even after she told about her physical conditions," it said in its scathing remarks.

More From This Section

'B' in BJP's Budget stands for 'betrayal', alleges Cong President Kharge

Sibal criticises Dhankhar's praise of RSS, says Chair should remain neutral

J'kand BJP MLAs evicted by marshals, spend night in Assembly lobby

'Divider in-chief Rahul Gandhi': BJP defends Anurag Thakur on caste row

Anurag Thakur's caste remark 'on Rahul Gandhi' expunged; Oppn seeks apology

Kumar has challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case and claimed the allegations against him are false. He has also said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.
Kumar, a political secretary to Kejriwal, has been in judicial custody for the past 75 days, Singhvi told the bench.
He allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence.
An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.
While denying him bail, the high court had said that the accused enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground was made out to grant him the relief. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, the high court had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maliwal assault: Court takes note of chargesheet against Delhi CM's aide

Maliwal assault case: 500-page chargesheet filed against Kejriwal's aide

Maliwal assault case: Delhi police likely to file charge sheet on Tuesday

Maliwal assault case: Delhi HC denies bail to Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar

Swati Maliwal case: Court extends Bibhav's judicial custody till July 16

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Swati Maliwal Delhi government Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon