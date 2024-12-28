Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 09:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Govt marked space for Dr Singh's memorial, Cong doing cheap politics: Nadda

Govt marked space for Dr Singh's memorial, Cong doing cheap politics: Nadda

BJP chief's reaction came after the Congress accused the Centre of insulting Singh, the country's first Sikh prime minister, by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated spot

JP Nadda, Nadda

The Union minister also said the government under Prime MInister Narendra Modi had allocated space for Singh's memorial. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the Centre had allocated space for Manmohan Singh's memorial and informed his family about it as he accused the Congress of indulging in "cheap politics" over the former prime minister's cremation.

The BJP chief's reaction came after the Congress accused the Centre of insulting Singh, the country's first Sikh prime minister, by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated spot that could be turned into his memorial. 

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the BJP-led Centre had "totally insulted" Singh, a great son of Mother India and the first prime minister from the Sikh community, by performing his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat.

 

Reacting sharply, Nadda said, "It's very unfortunate that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and incumbent Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are not refraining from playing politics even over the former prime minister's sad demise." 

  "No amount of condemnation is enough for such cheap thinking of the Congress. The Congress, which never gave real respect to Manmohan Singh when he was alive, is now playing politics in the name of his respect," he added.

Also Read

Taliban

New updates: Afghan Taliban hit 'several points' in Pakistan in retaliation for attacks

Manmohan Singh

Cong accuses govt of insulting ex-PM Singh for last rites at Nigambodh Ghat

Sambit Patra, sambit

Cong damaged dignity of Dr Singh, now playing politics in his name: BJP

Manmohan Singh

Special prayers for Manmohan Singh held across Bhutan, King attends funeral

Antonio Guterres

UN chief Guterres expresses condolences on ex-PM Manmohan Singh's demise

The Union minister also said the government under Prime MInister Narendra Modi had allocated space for Singh's memorial and also informed his family about it.

"Yet, the Congress is spreading lies," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders should refrain from indulging in such cheap politics," Nadda said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader

Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit accuses AAP of snooping on him, LG orders probe

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of 'ration scam', urges ED to launch probe

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

SP, BSP caution against politics over Manmohan Singh's funeral, memorial

Narendra Modi

From LS polls surprise to NEET protest: Key political events in 2024

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

Centre declined Dr Singh's family request for funeral site, memorial: Badal

Topics : Manmohan Singh Jagat Prakash Nadda Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon