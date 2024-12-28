Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 04:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit accuses AAP of snooping on him, LG orders probe

Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit accuses AAP of snooping on him, LG orders probe

In a letter dated December 25, Dikshit flagged the alleged presence of intelligence personnel from the "Punjab Government" outside his residence in Delhi

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress leader

He alleged that "official vehicles" associated with these personnel had been often seen outside his home, suggesting surveillance and intimidation. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has ordered inquiries into Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's allegations of snooping and large sums of cash being brought into the city from Punjab ahead of the next year's Assembly election.

In a letter dated December 25, Dikshit flagged the alleged presence of intelligence personnel from the "Punjab Government" outside his residence in Delhi. 

He alleged that "official vehicles" associated with these personnel had been often seen outside his home, suggesting surveillance and intimidation.

There was no immediate response available from the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs both Delhi and Punjab.

 

Saxena has sought a report on the allegations within three days.

Also Read

Renuka Pujar

Karnataka varsity makes history by appointing 1st transwoman guest lecturer

Taliban

LIVE news: Afghan Taliban hit 'several points' in Pakistan in retaliation for attacks

Gulf nations, Egypt, UAE, oil field

Public finances of GCC countries witness surplus in 2022, 2023: GCC-Stat

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi LG orders probe into AAP schemes; Kejriwal slams BJP, Congress

Manmohan Singh

Special prayers for Manmohan Singh held across Bhutan, King attends funeral

In addition, Dikshit also accused the Punjab government of sending "large sums of cash" (in crores) to Delhi to influence voters ahead of the election.

He said "private vehicles," often escorted by Punjab Police, were coming through Haryana and Rajasthan to Delhi.

The LG office has ordered the Delhi police commissioner to take "immediate steps" to check vehicles at the city's borders, particularly those coming from Punjab.

The DGPs of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been advised to be on high alert and monitor any unusual movements that may indicate illegal transfers of cash or election-related malpractice.

The Chief Secretary of Delhi has been directed to inform the chief electoral officer to step up vigilance as the election date closes in.

The AAP and Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the BJP earlier in the year ahead of the general election.

The two parties are contesting the Delhi election, due in February, as rivals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of 'ration scam', urges ED to launch probe

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

SP, BSP caution against politics over Manmohan Singh's funeral, memorial

Narendra Modi

From LS polls surprise to NEET protest: Key political events in 2024

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh, Sukhbir

Centre declined Dr Singh's family request for funeral site, memorial: Badal

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Not having memorial for Singh a deliberate insult to 1st Sikh PM: Ramesh

Topics : Sandeep Dikshit Congress AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon