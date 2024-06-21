Govt trying to create rift between Maratha, OBC communities, says Jarange

Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday accused the Maharashtra government of trying to create tension between the Maratha and OBC communities, vowing that he won't let it happen. Manoj_JarangeManoj_Jarange

Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday accused the Maharashtra government of trying to create tension between the Maratha and OBC communities, vowing that he won't let it happen.

The 41-year-old activist was speaking to the Marathi news channel ABP Maza after his discharge from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He said there are 8-9 people in the government who have "hatred" for the Maratha community and their names will reach the public domain at the right time.

The government is thrusting new leaders to the fore and moving others aside to create a rift between the Maratha and OBC communities, he said, stressing that those protesting over their demand for non-dilution of the OBC quota are not at fault.

OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmre have been fasting in the Jalna district since June 13 demanding that the government scrap the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as sage soyare (blood relatives) of Maratha community members. The agrarian Kunbi community enjoys OBC status in the state.

Jarange wants the implementation of the draft notification and Kunbi certificates for all Marathas, making them eligible for quota in government jobs and education.

The Maratha community will not allow tension to simmer among communities in villages, said Jarange.

With few months to go for the assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Maratha community will sink (politically) those trying to create bad blood between the two social groups.

Jarange had on Thursday alleged that the state government's stand that the inclusion of sage soyare' term in the Maratha reservation notification will not stand legal scrutiny indicated that it was against such a provision.

Earlier, minister Girish Mahajan had said that Jarange was demanding reservation for sage soyare' of Marathas who possess the Kunbi caste certificate, but it won't sustain if challenged in the court.

They (government) are not being truthful. They only brought the Constitution and law experts (for reservation) and now say that it won't sustain, said Jarange on Friday.

Jarange said they are carrying out a survey in six phases and depending on its outcome they will decide whether to field candidates in the upcoming state polls. Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October.

He also said Maratha leaders from all political parties should attend rallies held by the community in their respective districts. If they don't show up, the Maratha community will fell' them (in elections), he added.