Govts of same ideology in Centre, state have benefitted Maha: CM Shinde

Governments of the same ideology are working in the Centre and state, because of which people of Maharashtra were getting benefits of various schemes, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Friday.

Criticising the Opposition parties' stand of boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Shinde claimed that they were doing so to deny credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work.

Shinde was speaking at the inauguration of a 'Shasan Aplya Dari' event in Kannad area of Aurangabad, during which funds were disbursed to 1.49 lakh beneficiaries under various schemes.

"Both the state and Centre have governments of the same ideology. Hence, people of Maharashtra are getting benefits of various schemes. The Centre has sanctioned proposals for urban development, roads and railways. Basic facilities have been sanctioned by the Centre without curtailing a single rupee," the chief minister said.

He further expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also sanction Marathwada water grid scheme.

The state government has also increased funds for side businesses which will provide extra income to farmers, he said.

"We have implemented game-changer projects such as the Samruddhi Expressway. To take such projects further, we need the Centre's support," Shinde said.

The chief minister came down heavily on the opposition parties for their stand of boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building at the hands of PM Modi contending that it is President Droupadi Murmu who should do the honours.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw a dream of this building and completed it in less time. The Opposition is taking a stand to oppose this inauguration so that Modi does not get credit for this work," Shinde said.

He also criticised the meeting of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"Kejriwal met a few people. One is going to the doorstep of the other. But our government is going to people's doorsteps to give them something. This is happening because they are afraid of Modi's work," the chief minister said.