Vehicles bought under Nirbhaya Fund diverted for security to Shinde faction

Some of the vehicles procured by the Police earlier this year under the Nirbhaya Fund to fight crime against women are currently being used for providing Y-plus security to the MLAs and MPs of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a police official said on Sunday.

In June this year, the city police force had procured 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar motorcycle and 200 Activa two-wheelers using the Rs 30 crore corpus that it had received under the Nirbhaya fund.

The development prompted the opposition Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to attack the Shinde-led government, as they asked if the security of the ruling legislators was more important than protecting women.

The Nirbhaya Fund is being given to the state governments by the Centre since 2013 to implement schemes related to women's safety.

"After the vehicles were procured in June, they were distributed to all 97 police stations, cyber, traffic and coastal police units in July," the official said.

"Of these vehicles, 47 Boleros were requisitioned from several police stations by the Motor Transport Department of the Police following an order from the VIP Security section of the state police stating that they are required for use as escort vehicle for MPs and MLAs of the Shinde faction to provide Y-Plus security cover to them," he said.

However, 17 of the vehicles which were used for the security of these lawmakers were returned to police stations after the requirement was fulfilled, he added.

"But 30 Boleros are yet to be returned, which has impacted the police patrolling in the jurisdiction of respective police stations," the official said.

The Congress and NCP criticised the Shinde led government for diverting the vehicles to provide security to the lawmakers of the ruling party.

"Is the security of ruling MLAs more important than protecting women from abuse?" Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant asked.

It is appalling and outrageous to see the Nirbhaya Fund, which is meant for the Nirbhayas of Maharashtra being used for the security of MLAs, he said.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shinde legislators. Shameful misuse of power by Shinde-Fadnavis government. Eknath Shinde's legislators must hang their heads in shame."



President of NCP's Maharashtra unit Jayant Patil said the Nirbhaya Fund was set up by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for protection of women.

"It is shocking that the vehicles procured for helping the police to carry out their duties of protecting women are being misused for protection of the breakaway MLAs. On one hand the chief minister claims to have support of the people and on the other hand, each of the breakaway MLA and MP are being provided Y-plus category security which comprises 5 police personnel," he said.

"If people are with you, what do you fear?" he asked.

Patil demanded that the vehicles be sent back to the respective police stations and said security of women was more important than security of the breakaway legislators.

