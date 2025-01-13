Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Gulmarg has become winter sports capital of India: PM Modi at Sonamarg

Gulmarg has become winter sports capital of India: PM Modi at Sonamarg

Modi also recalled the video of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participating in the marathon and their enthusiastic discussion about it during a meeting in Delhi

Omar Abdullah, PM Modi

Modi highlighted the establishment of over 90 Khelo India centres in the region, providing training to 4,500 local youth. | File Image

Press Trust of India Sonamarg (JK)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir's skiing resort Gulmarg, which is preparing to host the fifth edition of Khelo India Winter Games, has become the winter sports capital of the country.

Modi was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a strategic 6.4-km tunnel here constructed at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore, which will make tourist resort Sonamarg accessible throughout the year.

"Gulmarg has become the winter games capital of India, having hosted four Khelo India Winter Games, with the fifth edition starting next month," the prime minister said after inaugurating the Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district.

 

Highlighting opportunities in sports for youth in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister mentioned the first international marathon held in Srinagar a few months ago.

Modi also recalled the video of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participating in the marathon and their enthusiastic discussion about it during a meeting in Delhi.

Also Read

In this image released by PMO on Jan. 13, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, J&K LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel, in J&K. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Mega infra projects to make J&K one of India's most connected regions: PM

Z-Morh tunnel

Sonmarg Z-Morh tunnel: Tunnel overview, project cost and other key details

Modi, Narendra Modi

Right things will happen at right time: PM after J&K CM asks for statehood

Omar Abdullah, PM Modi

Omar Abdullah credits PM Modi for J&K polls, pitches for 'full statehood'

Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K to make Sonamarg accessible

Asserting that it was truly a new era of Jammu and Kashmir's history, Modi said an international cricket league was held in the region after forty years, besides car racing scenes around the beautiful Dal Lake.

Over the past two years, the prime minister noted that 2,500 athletes from across the country have participated in various sports tournaments in Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the establishment of over 90 Khelo India centres in the region, providing training to 4,500 local youth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Congress selling lies about UGC hiring norms: Education Minister Pradhan

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Infra development key to achieving Viksit Bharat goal: Nitin Gadkari

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

INDIA bloc disintegrating as it doesn't have ideology: BJP's Bawankule

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

No differences within party, CM chair not vacant, says Siddaramaiah

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Shakur Basti row: Documents show land use of slum area changed, claims AAP

Topics : Narendra Modi Jammu and Kashmir Khelo India Games Kashmir valley National Youth Empowerment Scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon