Shakur Basti row: Documents show land use of slum area changed, claims AAP

Shakur Basti row: Documents show land use of slum area changed, claims AAP

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling his statement on Shakur Basti 'a complete lie'

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has 'tendered' the land for the Shakur Basti slum and accused LG Saxena of 'changing the rules' (Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Amid a row over Shakur Basti in New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Monday that the documents are "absolutely" clear and the BJP's lie has been caught. She also accused the BJP of "anti-slum" and "anti-poor" party.

Speaking to the media ahead of filing her nomination for the Delhi Assembly Polls, Atishi said, "Yesterday evening, LG Sahab issued a statement that Arvind Kejriwal is lying, but the documents are absolutely clear. DDA meeting was held, and land use was changed, so it is absolutely clear that BJP's lie has been caught. BJP leaders go to the slums, eat food with the people there, play carrom with the children and after a few months, they demolish all those slums."

 

"BJP is an anti-slum party, anti-poor party and apart from demolishing the slums, they have not done any work for the slum dwellers of Delhi till date," she added.

This came after Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP has "tendered" the land for the Shakur Basti slum. He accused LG Saxena of "changing the rules".

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, calling his statement on Shakur Basti "a complete lie."

Further, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi on Monday offered prayers at the Kalkaji Temple in New Delhi ahead of filing her nomination for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Speaking to the media, Atishi emphasized that the people of Kalkaji Assembly have given her a lot of love.

"Today I am going to file my nomination and before filing my nomination I have come to Kalkaji temple to seek blessings of Kalkaji Mai. May the blessings of Kalkaji Mai remain on AAP and the people of Kalkaji, Delhi... The people of Kalkaji have given me a lot of love... I am not contesting the election of Kalkaji but the people of Kalkaji are contesting it," the AAP leader said.

Atishi is in the electoral fray against the BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba for the Kalkaji seat.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP government Delhi government Atishi Marlena BJP

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

