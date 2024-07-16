Business Standard
Doda encounter: J-K LG pays tributes to slain soldiers, vows to avenge

Four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, officials said on Tuesday

July 2, 2024 Lt. Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha chairs a meeting to review security and logistics arrangements regarding forthcoming Muharram, in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday vowed to avenge the death of the soldiers killed in an encounter with terrorists in Doda district.
Four army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district, officials said on Tuesday.
In a post on X, Sinha said, "We will avenge death of our soldiers & thwart the evil designs of terrorists and their associates. I call upon the people to unite in the fight against terrorism & provide us accurate information so that we can intensify anti-terror operations & neutralise the terror ecosystem".
 
He also paid tributes to slain soldiers.
"I am deeply anguished to learn about the cowardly attack on our Army soldiers and JKP personnel in Doda district. Tributes to brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice protecting our nation. My deepest condolences to members of the bereaved families," he added.
Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening when the encounter took place, the officials said.
After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the troops led by an officer despite the challenging terrain and thick foliage, they said, adding this led to another firefight around 9 pm on Monday.
Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter. Four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI)

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Stock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
