Himachal Assembly discusses anonymous letter accusing govt officer of graft

An anonymous letter levelling corruption allegations against a Himachal Pradesh government officer that was widely circulated on social media was discussed in the assembly on Friday.

The BJP's Bharmour MLA Janak Raj raised the issue to offer a personal clarification and said his name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the matter is under investigation and stringent action will be taken against those involved.

Sukhu said tarnishing the image of any officer through anonymous letters is wrong.

If one has evidence of corruption against any officer, they should file a complaint with the Lokayukta, supported by an affidavit, the chief minister said.

Raj said one person was arrested from his constituency in the matter and argued that he would have raised the issue in the assembly if he had the information mentioned in the letter.

He also demanded an investigation into the allegations.