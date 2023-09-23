close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Himachal Assembly discusses anonymous letter accusing govt officer of graft

Sukhu said tarnishing the image of any officer through anonymous letters is wrong

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 6:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An anonymous letter levelling corruption allegations against a Himachal Pradesh government officer that was widely circulated on social media was discussed in the assembly on Friday.
The BJP's Bharmour MLA Janak Raj raised the issue to offer a personal clarification and said his name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the matter is under investigation and stringent action will be taken against those involved.
Sukhu said tarnishing the image of any officer through anonymous letters is wrong.
If one has evidence of corruption against any officer, they should file a complaint with the Lokayukta, supported by an affidavit, the chief minister said.
Raj said one person was arrested from his constituency in the matter and argued that he would have raised the issue in the assembly if he had the information mentioned in the letter.

Also Read

Undue influence? Anonymous donations to WHO's new foundation raise concerns

AP govt neck deep in graft, when will Centre initiate action: Naidu

Cong says Pilot's fast against graft amounts to 'anti-party' activity

Graft allegations: DMK hits back at BJP's Annamalai with Rs 500 cr notice

CBI books 21 senior BSNL officials for graft; searches 25 locations

B-team of BJP in Ktaka has officially become ND's part: Cong on JD(S) move

Bidhuri's remarks hate speech, will quit LS if action not taken: Danish Ali

BJP attempts to repair its southern gateway: JD(S) joins BJP-led NDA

NCP split: Ajit faction submits disqualification plea against Sharad's MLAs

Rajasthan revenue minister booked for allegedly grabbing mine in Bhilwara

He also demanded an investigation into the allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Congress BJP

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon