Kerala's veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan dies at 101

Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan (101), popularly known by his initials VS, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (July 21, 2025).
Achuthanandan was one of the last founding members of the party and served as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011. He had been admitted to SUT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram for over a month due to prolonged illness. He was a member of the CPM Politburo from 1985 until 2009, after which he was part of the party’s Central Committee. Achuthanandan is also credited with being the longest-serving opposition leader in the history of the Kerala Assembly, holding the position for around 15 years. He was elected to the Kerala Assembly for seven terms. His body will be taken to Alappuzha in a procession on Tuesday, with the funeral to be held at the Valiya Chudukadu burial ground on Wednesday.
Achuthanandan was born into a family of agricultural workers in Punnapra, Alappuzha, in 1923. He led various struggles in Kerala over the last eight decades, starting by organising coir factory workers, toddy tappers, and agricultural labourers in his early years. His first involvement with the trade union movement was when he organised coir workers at the Aspinwall Company, where he had started working.
He joined the Communist Party in 1940, when he was just 17 years old, after beginning his political journey through trade union activities and the State Congress in 1939. He played a pivotal role in founding the Travancore Karshaka Thozhilali Union, the predecessor of the Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union. Achuthanandan also played a crucial role in uplifting agricultural workers in Kuttanad, who were subjected to severe exploitation by landlords. During the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising against the Diwan of Travancore, he was arrested and subjected to severe custodial torture.
“As a public speaker, VS had mastered the art of communicating directly with the audience. Known for his austere lifestyle and unwavering commitment to social justice, Achuthanandan has left an indelible mark on Kerala politics. With his death, the Party and the communist movement have suffered a grievous loss,” CPM said in a statement. He was promoted to the state committee of the united Communist Party in 1956 and to its national council in 1958. He was the last surviving member of the 32 members of the national council of the united Communist Party who went on to form the CPM. He also served as the state secretary of the CPM between 1980 and 1991. He is survived by his wife, K. Vasumathy, and their two children, daughter V. V. Asha and son V. A. Arun Kumar.
He was admired across party lines for the role he played as the Opposition Leader of Kerala between 2001 and 2006, taking a tough stance against corruption, championing public interest issues, and voicing opposition to government atrocities, including the Muthanga police firing on the Adivasis. Building on this popularity, he led the Left Democratic Front to victory in 2006, and although he came close to securing a second term, he lost by a marginal one seat in 2011.