Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

I-T dept recovers Rs 70 lakh in cash from TMC MLA's home in 19-hour search

"We have recovered cash amounting to Rs 70 lakh during the raid in Bayron Biswas' residence. There was no clarity on why such a huge amount of money was kept there," the official said

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax department has recovered around Rs 70 lakh in cash from the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA Bayron Biswas during a search there in connection with alleged evasion of taxes, a senior official said on Thursday.
The search, which started at the legislator's residence at Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, got over late in the night after around 19 hours, he added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We have recovered cash amounting to Rs 70 lakh during the raid in Bayron Biswas' residence. There was no clarity on why such a huge amount of money was kept there," the official said.
The MLA declined to comment on this matter when PTI contacted him.
Biswas won a by-election from the Sagardighi constituency on a Congress ticket but later joined the Trinamool Congress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

I-T dept conducts searches across several premises of Kalpataru group

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

I-T dept suspects Rs 800 crore tax evasion after 3-day raids on Azam Khan

ED raids several places including TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mallick's house

EC asks parties not to use derogatory words for persons with disability

Opposition holds protest against suspension of 143 MPs from Parliament

INDIA bloc to hold protest march today over suspension of MPs from Parl

Has ruined Bengal's culture: BJP's Saumitra tears into TMC on mimicry row

Kejriwal replies to ED, says summons politically motivated, illegal

Topics : Income Tax department Income tax raids TMC All India Trinamool Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon