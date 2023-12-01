Sensex (0.41%)
INDIA bloc eyeing 13 of 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand in 2024: Soren

He said his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), stood strongly behind the INDIA alliance formed with a view to preventing division of anti-BJP votes in the parliamentary elections next year

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Press Trust of India Medininagar (Jharkhand)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 09:25 AM IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said the INDIA alliance hopes to win 13 of the 14 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the state.
He said his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), stood strongly behind the INDIA alliance formed with a view to preventing division of anti-BJP votes in the parliamentary elections next year.
"We (INDIA bloc) have started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. We hope to win 13 of the 14 seats in the state," Soren said on Thursday.
In 2019, the BJP-AJSU Party alliance had won 12 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while the Congress and the JMM bagged one each.
The JMM executive president claimed that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be defeated in the assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.
The CM alleged that the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi made false promises to people and they would show it the exit door in the next Lok Sabha polls.
He alleged that the Centre has unleashed all forces including the ED, CBI and other central agencies for destabilising his democratically elected government.

Topics : Lok Sabha Elections Jharkhand Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 09:25 AM IST

