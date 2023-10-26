close
India must call for immediate ceasefire, says Sibal on Israel-Hamas war

Sibal said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza with images of innocent children being maimed and decapitated, and civilians being killed is heart-rending and unacceptable

Kapil Sibal

Over 1,400 people were killed in the unprecedented attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7. Hamas has held more than 220 people hostage in Gaza. According to authorities in Gaza, around 6,500 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes by Israel.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Thursday said India must call for an immediate ceasefire in view of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and asserted that there is no space for being partisan in the unveiling tragedy.
Sibal said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza with images of innocent children being maimed and decapitated, and civilians being killed is heart-rending and unacceptable.
Over 1,400 people were killed in the unprecedented attacks on Israel by Hamas on October 7. Hamas has held more than 220 people hostage in Gaza. According to authorities in Gaza, around 6,500 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes by Israel.
In a post on X, Sibal said, "Gaza Tragedy -- The humanitarian crisis in Gaza with images of innocent children being maimed, decapitated and along with civilians being killed is heart-rending and unacceptable."

"India must call for an immediate ceasefire. No space for being partisan in the unveiling tragedy," he said.
Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.
He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

